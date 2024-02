Kyrgyzstan’s national football team has dropped to 104th place in the FIFA ranking. The updated list was posted on the International Federation’s website.

The team lost six positions at once.

There are 211 national teams in the ranking. The top five are Argentina, France, England, Belgium and Brazil.

Recall, the national team of Kyrgyzstan failed to get out of the group at the Asian Cup in Qatar, taking the last place.

National women’s team of Kyrgyzstan takes 128th position out of 188.