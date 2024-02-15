Labour Ministry tells how migrants can obtain digital OMI certificate in Russia

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan told how migrant workers can get a digital Obligatory Medical Insurance Certificate (OMIC) in Russia free of charge.

The ministry noted that Kyrgyz migrants working in Moscow can get a digital OMIC from February 15. To do this, it is necessary to come to the ministry’s office at 7, Malaya Polyanka Street, building 5. Registration will be on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is free of charge. It is necessary to submit the originals of the following documents (for foreigners from 18 years old):

Passport of a foreign citizen;

Employment contract;

Insurance number of the individual personal account (SNILS) (mandatory);

The tear-off part of the form of notification of stay of a foreign citizen.

The digital OMIC gives the right to: