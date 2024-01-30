11:55
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell

Central Asia was in the middle of nowhere four years ago, and now the European Union intends to develop partnerships with the countries. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said , speaking at the Transport Investors Forum.

He has virtually admitted that the EU’s plans to invest in the transport infrastructure of Central Asian nations are meant to undermine Russia.

«In this very difficult geopolitical situation, Central Asia is an important partner for us. When I arrived in Brussels four years ago, Central Asia was a little out of the way and now it is in the middle of everything,» Josep Borrell said.

He noted the importance of strengthening relations between the European Union and the states of the region in order to achieve the effectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions.

«We are following closely the trade between us, between Central Asian countries with Russia, we try to analyze the mechanisms that make sanctions being circumvented,» Borrell said.

Borrell also admitted that the EU’s potential investments in Central Asia are political in nature and are meant to «protect common values.»

EU — Central Asia Transport Investors Forum is held in Brussels from January 29 to January 30. It is attended by representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/285370/
views: 61
Print
Related
Diplomatic missions of EU countries make statement on media situation in KR
EU provides Kyrgyzstan with list of goods imports of which is closely monitored
Visit of Vice-President of European Commission: Main focus - investment forum
European Commission Vice-President expresses concern about media freedom in KR
Vice-President of European Commission Margaritis Shinas to visit Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Central Asia’s authoritarian governments restrict freedom of speech
EU allocates €3 million to Kyrgyzstan for digital transformation
UN adopts resolution on combating environmental problems in Central Asia
Akylbek Japarov meets with delegation of European Parliament
EU imposes sanctions against Putin's niece and Medvedev's son
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000 Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000
30 January, Tuesday
11:53
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
11:41
Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s head
11:37
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
10:46
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
10:37
Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections