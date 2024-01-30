Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell

Central Asia was in the middle of nowhere four years ago, and now the European Union intends to develop partnerships with the countries. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said , speaking at the Transport Investors Forum.

He has virtually admitted that the EU’s plans to invest in the transport infrastructure of Central Asian nations are meant to undermine Russia.

«In this very difficult geopolitical situation, Central Asia is an important partner for us. When I arrived in Brussels four years ago, Central Asia was a little out of the way and now it is in the middle of everything,» Josep Borrell said.

He noted the importance of strengthening relations between the European Union and the states of the region in order to achieve the effectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions.

«We are following closely the trade between us, between Central Asian countries with Russia, we try to analyze the mechanisms that make sanctions being circumvented,» Borrell said.

Borrell also admitted that the EU’s potential investments in Central Asia are political in nature and are meant to «protect common values.»

EU — Central Asia Transport Investors Forum is held in Brussels from January 29 to January 30. It is attended by representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.