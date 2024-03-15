Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary of legislative terms being developed in Parliament

A Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary of legislative terms is being developed in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the parliament’s press service, the first meeting of an interdepartmental working group was held. It was headed by Deputy Speaker Nurlanbek Azygaliev.

According to him, the initiative aims to streamline explanations and interpretations of terms used in the laws.

The issue of creating a Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary arose after the state language law was adopted last summer, when officials and deputies were obliged to speak exclusively Kyrgyz in Parliament and ministries.

«Many new international terms have appeared. Without knowing their exact meaning, we use these terms in different ways. Therefore, the main goal of the initiative is to eliminate confusion in the terms used in the application of normative legal acts of the country, bringing them into a unified system and using them in accordance with the requirements of the state language,» the head of the working group said.

According to Melis Murataliev, Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, these issues should have been given special attention since the first years of independence. He expressed confidence that practical results would be presented soon.

It is also planned to prepare an explanatory dictionary of legal terms.