15:27
USD 89.12
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.96
English

Parliamentary speaker proposes blocking foreign language content for children

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, during the discussion of the bill «On Halal Industry», proposed blocking cartoons and games for children in English and Russian and creating them in Kyrgyz, since, according to him, children even in remote villages begin to speak Russian and English languages.

He urged deputies to say «adal» in Kyrgyz rather than «halal» in Arabic.

«Let’s speak Kyrgyz. We have Arabized our native language, we use a lot of Russian words in speech. We call our children Arabic names. There are good Kyrgyz names: Bakyt, Taalai, Elmurza, Ulukbek, Balbak, Cholpon, Jyldyz, Nurbek, Akylbek. Not only the language is being lost, so are the names,» Shakiev said.

MP Kamila Talieva demanded to change the word «halal» to «adal» in the bill. Marlen Mamataliev explained that it would not be possible to change the name of the standard in the bill.

«Yes, we have to call it in Kyrgyz, but there are international standards, for example ISO. If we translate it into Kyrgyz, our products will not go outside the country. There are also brands the names of which we cannot change, such as Coca-Cola,» he said.

MP Dastan Zhumabekov sharply disagreed with the speaker, saying that every parent has the right to name their child whatever they want.

«I think there is freedom of speech and thought. And everyone has the right to name their child whatever they want. I took your words as a restriction,» the deputy said.
link: https://24.kg/english/291275/
views: 47
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman meets with Open AI Vice President Arka Dhar
Free Korean language courses to be opened in Kyrgyzstan from April
Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary of legislative terms being developed in Parliament
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
President promises to create conditions for development of languages
Education Minister meets with Kyrgyz language teacher Victoria Krinvald
State Duma proposes to speed up construction of Russian schools in CIS
Kyrgyzstanis hold flash mob dedicated to Kyrgyz language in Chicago
Edil Baisalov tells about language policy of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakh scientists develop speech recognition system for Turkic languages
Popular
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation
11 April, Thursday
15:17
Parliamentary speaker proposes blocking foreign language content for children Parliamentary speaker proposes blocking foreign languag...
15:03
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Preliminary damage reaches 69.6 million soms
14:33
Hot water to be shut off in Bishkek on April 22
14:00
Seven fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:56
Parliament reduces loan rates for pawnshops to 29.83 percent per annum