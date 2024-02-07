16:40
USD 89.43
EUR 96.11
RUB 0.98
English

Akylbek Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey

Official visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov to the city of Ankara (Turkey) will take place on February 8-10, 2024. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov will take part in the 11th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. Meetings with the country’s leadership and heads of state bodies of Turkey will take place.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers will take part in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum with the participation of representatives of large business. He will get acquainted with the work of medium and large industrial enterprises, enterprises in the field of transport, medicine and e-commerce, and discuss cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship.

It is expected that the meetings will result in signing of bilateral documents.
link: https://24.kg/english/286159/
views: 150
Print
Related
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
Bishkek HPP accident: Turkish specialists to provide assistance to victims
Team of doctors leaves for Turkey for liver transplant training
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can enter universities in Turkey
Turkey hopes for Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border dispute resolution in March
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine
Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan visits Kyrgyzstan
Large traffic accident in Turkey: 10 people killed, 59 injured
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Turkey
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance
7 February, Wednesday
16:04
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
16:00
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
15:55
Akylbek Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
15:51
Delegation from Kyrgyzstan to observe presidential elections in Russia
15:42
Commission created to find causes of breakdown at Bishkek HPP