Akylbek Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey

Official visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov to the city of Ankara (Turkey) will take place on February 8-10, 2024. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov will take part in the 11th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. Meetings with the country’s leadership and heads of state bodies of Turkey will take place.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers will take part in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum with the participation of representatives of large business. He will get acquainted with the work of medium and large industrial enterprises, enterprises in the field of transport, medicine and e-commerce, and discuss cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship.

It is expected that the meetings will result in signing of bilateral documents.