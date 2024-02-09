Officials promise no problems with mineral fertilizers in Kyrgyzstan

There will be no problems with mineral fertilizers in Kyrgyzstan this year. Jalilbek Toimatov, Deputy Director of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Ministry of Agriculture, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, preparations for spring field work are underway.

«A meeting with suppliers of mineral fertilizers took place on January 18, we discussed their capabilities, expected prices. We are drawing up a bilateral memorandum between the companies and the department,» Jalilbek Toimatov said.

He noted that in 2024 it is planned to provide 153,000 tons of fertilizers. «The purchasing power of agrarians is about 120,000-130,000 tons. It turns out that there will be even a reserve,» the official added.

According to the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture, the total cultivated area in the country this year will be 1,232 million hectares. The annual need for mineral fertilizers is 286,000 tons. That includes 163,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizers, 105,000 tons of phosphate fertilizers and 17,000 tons of potash fertilizers, Jalilbek Toimatov said.

«There is an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the supply of mineral fertilizers, an annual quota is 100,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizers. A part of fertilizers is brought from Russia,» he concluded.