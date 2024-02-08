One more Emergency Hospital to be opened in Bishkek

One more Emergency Hospital will be opened in Bishkek in the course of an administrative-territorial reform. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hospital will be opened on the basis of Chui Regional Hospital, which is located in Alamedin district. This territory will become part of the capital.

«We will also open an emergency medical aid substation there. In the western part we will also open a substation, polyclinics. Preparatory work is underway now, staffing and personnel schedule is being considered and so on,» the official said.

He called the opening of the Emergency Hospital an important step in the reform of the health care system.

«Today, ambulance teams often transport patients from hospital to hospital. After the hospital is opened, they will bring the patient, leave, and different doctors will work. If there is an injury, then it will be traumatologists, and so on,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added.

A regional hospital may be opened in Kant, he said.

Earlier, the ministry reported that a working group has been created to prepare for the announced administrative-territorial reform. One of the main issues is the ambulance service.

Recall, administrative-territorial reform began in pilot mode in Kyrgyzstan in six regions, as well as in Bishkek and Osh. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple.