Dollar exchange rate remains unchanged, ruble and euro depreciating

U.S. dollar exchange rate did not drop after the intervention of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. It remains at the same level.

Today, the American currency is bought for 89.37-89.4 soms, sold for 89.72 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic at 89.43 soms.

Euro depreciated a little. Today it is bought for 95.5-96.1 soms, sold for 96.8-97 soms. The official exchange rate is 96.1059 som (0.19 percent drop).

The Russian ruble is also gradually depreciating. Today it is bought for 0.975-0.977 soms, sold for 0.985-1.005 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9845 soms (0.03 percent growth).

Exchange rate of the Kazakh tenge remains stable. Its buying rate is 0.135-0.137 soms, the selling rate is 0.202-0.208 soms with the official rate of 0.1967 soms (0.3 percent drop).
