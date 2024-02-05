1.5 million consumers to be provided with smart meters

One and a half million consumers will be provided with «smart» meters in the next two years. Taalaibek Koibagarov, representative of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a decrease in the number of breakdowns and the load in energy consumption was recorded when using the meters of the automated control system.

Taalaibek Koibagarov added that there is a decrease in accidents and power consumption up to 20 percent at such sites. Load reduction reaches up to 25 percent. The number of emergency shutdowns has also decreased there.