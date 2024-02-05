12:57
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

1.5 million consumers to be provided with smart meters

One and a half million consumers will be provided with «smart» meters in the next two years. Taalaibek Koibagarov, representative of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a decrease in the number of breakdowns and the load in energy consumption was recorded when using the meters of the automated control system.

Taalaibek Koibagarov added that there is a decrease in accidents and power consumption up to 20 percent at such sites. Load reduction reaches up to 25 percent. The number of emergency shutdowns has also decreased there.
link: https://24.kg/english/285903/
views: 156
Print
Related
Data on countries where Kyrgyzstan buys electricity become unavailable
Kyrgyzstan imports 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2023
Power outages possible in Kyrgyzstan in winter
Regulatory measures to be imposed in case of increased electricity consumption
No ban on electric heating imposed in houses without other heat sources
Electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours
Kyrgyzstan consumed 16.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2022
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to ban electric heating in winter
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agree on electricity supplies
Kyrgyzstan plans to import electricity from Belarus
Popular
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
5 February, Monday
12:20
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Nine boilers, four turbine generators are working Bishkek HPP breakdown: Nine boilers, four turbine gene...
12:12
Bishkek HPP breakdown: 917 people are eliminating consequences of explosion
11:55
207 children being raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
Judoka from Kyrgyzstan Erlan Sherov wins bronze at Grand Slam in Paris
11:35
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win gold and silver medals at tournament in Spain