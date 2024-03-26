Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries

Chairman of A Just Russia — For Truth party, head of the party faction in the State Duma of Russia Sergei Mironov believes that the introduction of a visa regime with the Central Asian states will serve not only to strengthening national security, but also genuine mutually beneficial cooperation between the Russian Federation and its southern neighbors. Website of the politician says.

«A Just Russia — For Truth faction offers a set of measures to tighten control over migration processes, but it is necessary to start with the introduction of a visa regime with Central Asian countries. Without this there will be no order at the border, which is now vital to regulate migration and counter terrorist attacks,» the MP said.

Sergei Mironov believes that the cancellation of visa-free travel cannot be regarded as an unfriendly gesture towards neighbors, and counts on their understanding.

«Everyone sees that Russia is involved in a tough military confrontation. Open borders are used by our enemies, who use neighboring states as a springboard to prepare subversive activities against our country. Of course, it also threatens our neighbors, where terrorists and extremist elements of all kinds accumulate. Therefore, the abolition of visa-free travel is a step to strengthen security and cooperation throughout the Eurasian space,» Sergei Mironov said.

It should be noted that the Russian politician made a similar proposal in December 2021.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

Eight suspects have been arrested. According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 139 people were killed.