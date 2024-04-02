Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov

By 2050, the population in Central Asia will increase by 27 percent. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at an Agricultural Forum dedicated to the creation of a sustainable agricultural sector in Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that, according to experts, by 2050 the demand for food will increase by 35 percent and the consumption of drinking water — by 50 percent.

«To unlock the region’s potential, it is important to overcome other challenges, such as landlockedness, resource dependence, low level of access to financial instruments, and the impact of climate change. At the same time, water is the main artery of life in the countries of the Central Asian region. Water and green energy can and should become unifying factors in Central Asia to ensure sustainable development of all states in the region,» Akylbek Japarov said.