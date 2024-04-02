17:46
USD 89.41
EUR 96.47
RUB 0.97
English

Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov

By 2050, the population in Central Asia will increase by 27 percent. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at an Agricultural Forum dedicated to the creation of a sustainable agricultural sector in Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that, according to experts, by 2050 the demand for food will increase by 35 percent and the consumption of drinking water — by 50 percent.

«To unlock the region’s potential, it is important to overcome other challenges, such as landlockedness, resource dependence, low level of access to financial instruments, and the impact of climate change. At the same time, water is the main artery of life in the countries of the Central Asian region. Water and green energy can and should become unifying factors in Central Asia to ensure sustainable development of all states in the region,» Akylbek Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/290561/
views: 151
Print
Related
China and Central Asia have high potential for cooperation
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
HRW: Central Asia’s authoritarian governments restrict freedom of speech
UN adopts resolution on combating environmental problems in Central Asia
Air pollution in Europe and Central Asia threatens children's health
Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
Russian Foreign Minister meets with Ambassadors of Central Asian states
CSTO exercises 2024 to be held with focus on Central Asian region
How to preserve potential of irrigated lands in Central Asia. Expert opinion
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Tuesday
17:04
Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of SMC shares Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of...
16:29
16 large infrastructure facilities to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:22
Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov
16:16
Almost 40 minibus routes to be removed from center of Bishkek
14:36
Sadyr Japarov speaks for enhancing cooperation with XUAR