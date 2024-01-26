15:45
New Perinatal Center opened in Bishkek with participation of President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of the Perinatal Center at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The press service of the head of state reported.

The center was built in cooperation with the German Development Bank (KfW) within the framework of Protection of Maternal and Child Health — IV-V project.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the opening of the Perinatal Center is a significant step in achieving strategic goals for the protection of maternity and care for the health of newborns. The center is a high-tech institution providing medical care to pregnant women and newborns with pathologies.

«Given that the main wealth of our country is people, our main duty is to take care of the health of every newborn child and every pregnant mother,» the president said.

The Perinatal Center with a total area of 4,000 square meters includes modern operating rooms with high-tech medical equipment, resuscitation rooms for mother and child, luxury wards and other medical services. It will start operating in February 2024.
