Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party convicted for Facebook post

Pervomaisky District Court ruled against a member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Kubanychbek Asanov. The press service of the court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, Kubanychbek Asanov was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 330 (Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hatred) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in a penal colony with general regime. But taking into account the period spent in the pre-trial detention center (since May 11, 2023), when one day counts for two, he has already served his sentence.

The measure of restraint in the form of house arrest against the convict was left unchanged, it will be canceled after the verdict enters into legal force.

Kubanychbek Asanov was detained on May 10 last year in Belovodskoye village, Chui region. On May 11, by court decision, he was arrested and placed in the pre-trial detention center 1.
