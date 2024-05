A landslide occurred in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, the landslide was registered on May 10 at night on the 364th kilometer of the alternative road Balykchi — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad. It blocked the road.

The road is closed. Cleaning work will be carried out today, May 11.

A landslide with a volume of 1,900 square meters has been already registered there on April 28.