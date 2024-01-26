10:35
USD 89.32
EUR 97.35
RUB 1.01
English

President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture

The President of Kyrgyzstan made an unplanned visit to the Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports named after B.T. Turusbekov.

Sadyr Japarov inspected the football, track and field arena, which had undergone major reconstruction. The heating and ventilation system was renovated, new windows, additional lighting was installed, and the sewer networks were re-laid. All premises have undergone a major overhaul with insulation of the walls and roof. The training rooms have showers and toilets. The wrestling mats in the freestyle wrestling room have been replaced. Their area is now twice as large. A separate room with stained glass windows was allocated for table tennis.

During the reconstruction, special attention was paid to the surface of the running tracks and football field. For these purposes, the arena has a rubber coating that meets European standards.

On May 4 last year, the president got acquainted with the state of the academy and ordered to find funds for a complete overhaul of the football, track and field arena.

Sadyr Japarov graduated from this academy with honors in 1992 with a degree in coaching.
link: https://24.kg/english/285114/
views: 119
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov speaks about work of Radio Azattyk and criticizes it
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
President Sadyr Japarov visits Uchkun OJSC
President of Kyrgyzstan visits military unit in Koi-Tash
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and First Lady arrive in Japan
President wants Medtronic's innovative developments to be available in country
President Sadyr Japarov tells why some media criticize him
Book by Sadyr Japarov about way of creation new Kyrgyzstan published
President Sadyr Japarov travels to Jalal-Abad on regular flight
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Friday
10:02
National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms at year-end 2023 National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms...
09:49
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture
09:36
Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed
09:18
Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained
09:10
EBRD invests €102 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
25 January, Thursday
17:10
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
17:02
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
16:48
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
16:24
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan