President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture

The President of Kyrgyzstan made an unplanned visit to the Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports named after B.T. Turusbekov.

Sadyr Japarov inspected the football, track and field arena, which had undergone major reconstruction. The heating and ventilation system was renovated, new windows, additional lighting was installed, and the sewer networks were re-laid. All premises have undergone a major overhaul with insulation of the walls and roof. The training rooms have showers and toilets. The wrestling mats in the freestyle wrestling room have been replaced. Their area is now twice as large. A separate room with stained glass windows was allocated for table tennis.

During the reconstruction, special attention was paid to the surface of the running tracks and football field. For these purposes, the arena has a rubber coating that meets European standards.

On May 4 last year, the president got acquainted with the state of the academy and ordered to find funds for a complete overhaul of the football, track and field arena.

Sadyr Japarov graduated from this academy with honors in 1992 with a degree in coaching.