16:39
USD 89.43
EUR 96.29
RUB 0.98
English

Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy

Academy of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) named after Lieutenant General Anarbek Bakaev will be established at the premises of the Institute of Professional Retraining and Advanced Training of the SCNS. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov on January 30, 2024.

The document was published in Erkin-Too newspaper on February 2, 2024.

The decree states that the decision to establish the SCNS Academy was made to create a unified system of multi-level training of highly qualified specialists, managerial and scientific-pedagogical staff for national security bodies, to expand the research base on issues of ensuring national security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS should register the SCNS Academy and approve its charter.

Recall, the capsule at the construction site of the building of the SCNS Academy was laid in March 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/286063/
views: 95
Print
Related
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
Land plot near Karakol ski resort returned to state
Preschool educational institution of SCNS opened in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture
Kamchybek Tashiev helps boy to have surgery in India
President opens renovated building of SCNS in Issyk-Kul region
Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev
24.kg news agency management summoned for questioning again
Center for rapid response to computer incidents opened at SCNS
SCNS: Search in office of 24.kg news agency carried out as part of criminal case
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Tuesday
16:01
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Aca...
15:51
Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region
14:49
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts
14:30
Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management
14:20
Death of Arstan Alai: Criminal case not initiated