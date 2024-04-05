19:16
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online

Kyrgyzstan may allow prisoners to shop online. The Ministry of Justice submitted the corresponding draft decree of the Cabinet of Ministers for public discussion.

The document proposes to amend Paragraph 55 of the internal regulations of correctional institutions of the penal system, concerning the provision of convicts with the opportunity to purchase necessary goods online.

The ministry notes that this is caused by the modern realities in terms of the provision of services in online format.

«For example, the purchase of goods for convicts and remand prisoners via the Internet has become widespread in Russia and in many other post-Soviet countries,» the background statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/290930/
views: 130
Print
Related
Electronic system of classification of convicts to appear in Kyrgyzstan
994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation
151 people die in correctional institutions of Kyrgyzstan for 3 years
Private military organizations recruit convicted Kyrgyzstanis - Foreign Minister
Many Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia do not want to return to homeland
1,167 Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Krasnoyarsk to serve remaining sentences in homeland
32 convicted Kyrgyzstanis held in prison colony of Nevyansk Russian city
Policemen detained for assistance in escape from detention facility
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
17:47
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online
17:36
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev
17:25
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers property worth $60 million to state
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved
16:47
Passage of people, vehicles to be suspended at Ak-Kiya – Avtodorozhny checkpoint