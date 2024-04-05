Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online

Kyrgyzstan may allow prisoners to shop online. The Ministry of Justice submitted the corresponding draft decree of the Cabinet of Ministers for public discussion.

The document proposes to amend Paragraph 55 of the internal regulations of correctional institutions of the penal system, concerning the provision of convicts with the opportunity to purchase necessary goods online.

The ministry notes that this is caused by the modern realities in terms of the provision of services in online format.

«For example, the purchase of goods for convicts and remand prisoners via the Internet has become widespread in Russia and in many other post-Soviet countries,» the background statement says.