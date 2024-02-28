Electronic system of classification of convicts to appear in Kyrgyzstan

In order to improve the mechanism for applying parole, an electronic system of risk assessment and classification of convicted persons is being developed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

It is noted that the innovations will allow a more effective assessment of the degree of correction of prisoners and their preparation for subsequent return to society.

The system will also help to predict the probability of law-abiding behavior of the prisoner after release and exclude or minimize the possibility of re-offending.

In addition, the state service cited statistics, according to which in 2023 the courts decided to release 174 convicts on parole. At the same time, it specified that this measure is applied to prisoners who have demonstrated positive changes in their behavior, have taken responsibility for the committed acts and have shown readiness to return to society as well-mannered and responsible members.