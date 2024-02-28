11:20
USD 89.43
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Electronic system of classification of convicts to appear in Kyrgyzstan

In order to improve the mechanism for applying parole, an electronic system of risk assessment and classification of convicted persons is being developed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

It is noted that the innovations will allow a more effective assessment of the degree of correction of prisoners and their preparation for subsequent return to society.

The system will also help to predict the probability of law-abiding behavior of the prisoner after release and exclude or minimize the possibility of re-offending.

In addition, the state service cited statistics, according to which in 2023 the courts decided to release 174 convicts on parole. At the same time, it specified that this measure is applied to prisoners who have demonstrated positive changes in their behavior, have taken responsibility for the committed acts and have shown readiness to return to society as well-mannered and responsible members.
link: https://24.kg/english/287767/
views: 153
Print
Related
994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation
Private military organizations recruit convicted Kyrgyzstanis - Foreign Minister
Many Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia do not want to return to homeland
1,167 Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Krasnoyarsk to serve remaining sentences in homeland
32 convicted Kyrgyzstanis held in prison colony of Nevyansk Russian city
Transfer of convicted Kyrgyzstanis from Tajikistan discussed in Dushanbe
Publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in prison in Russia
1,077 Kyrgyzstanis serve their sentences in Russian prisons
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
28 February, Wednesday
11:09
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Injured are at recovery stage Bishkek HPP breakdown: Injured are at recovery stage
10:18
Ropeway: Implementation of project discussed at Bishkek City Hall
10:02
Bishkek Department of Internal Affairs receives over 100 calls about phone fraud
09:45
Electronic system of classification of convicts to appear in Kyrgyzstan
09:38
Man detained with drugs worth 200,000 soms in Issyk-Kul region
27 February, Tuesday
17:50
Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Talas