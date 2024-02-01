11:45
USD 89.32
EUR 96.64
RUB 1.00
English

994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland

At least 994 Kyrgyzstanis serving their sentences in Russian prison colonies do not want to return to their homeland. Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a press conference following the results of the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, there are 1,167 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in prisons of the Russian Federation.

«One of the main reasons for the reluctance of Kyrgyzstanis to return to their homeland is that their families are in Russia. Imprisoned migrants also have the opportunity to earn money even while in a colony,» the head of the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

He informed that 74 convicted citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, five — from Kazakhstan, negotiations are underway on 42.

In total, 1,452 citizens are imprisoned outside of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/285584/
views: 87
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation
Russian activist taken out of Kyrgyzstan and sentenced to two years in prison
Private military organizations recruit convicted Kyrgyzstanis - Foreign Minister
Many Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia do not want to return to homeland
1,167 Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Krasnoyarsk to serve remaining sentences in homeland
32 convicted Kyrgyzstanis held in prison colony of Nevyansk Russian city
Transfer of convicted Kyrgyzstanis from Tajikistan discussed in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to extradite Finiko pyramid scheme participant
Publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in prison in Russia
Popular
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan
1 February, Thursday
11:41
Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan
11:33
Head of Torture Prevention Center meets with detained journalists
11:18
994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland
10:49
Kyrgyzstan to make contribution to UN OHCHR budget for the first time since 2011
10:10
Kyrgyzstan may start issuing passports with new flag from May
31 January, Wednesday
17:48
Military helicopter crash: Specialists start black box decoding
17:38
Delegation from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan