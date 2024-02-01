994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland

At least 994 Kyrgyzstanis serving their sentences in Russian prison colonies do not want to return to their homeland. Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a press conference following the results of the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, there are 1,167 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in prisons of the Russian Federation.

«One of the main reasons for the reluctance of Kyrgyzstanis to return to their homeland is that their families are in Russia. Imprisoned migrants also have the opportunity to earn money even while in a colony,» the head of the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

He informed that 74 convicted citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, five — from Kazakhstan, negotiations are underway on 42.

In total, 1,452 citizens are imprisoned outside of Kyrgyzstan.