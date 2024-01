Supply of drinking water was suspended in Kok-Zhar village. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The reason is replacement of a valve in the water supply network in the western part of the village.

Cold water supply was temporarily stopped on Mairam, Salkyn and Kiyal streets. The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for any inconvenience and asks citizens to take it with understanding.