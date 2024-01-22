Exchange rate of Russian ruble equal to som again

Russian ruble appreciated in Kyrgyzstan and again became equal to the Kyrgyz som over the weekend.

Today, commercial banks and exchange offices in the capital buy the Russian currency for 1-1.003 soms, and sell for 1.01-1.03 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 1.0021 soms (0.57 percent drop).

The euro exchange rate also grew slightly over the weekend. Today it is bought for 97.7-97.1 soms, sold for 97.6-98 soms. Its official exchange rate is 97.1506 soms.

The dollar exchange rate remains virtually unchanged. It is bought for 89.2-89.3 soms, sold for 89.65-89.72 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 89.3175 soms (0.02 percent growth).

The Kazakh tenge remains stable. Its buying rate today is 0.125-0.138 soms, selling rate — 0.2-0.207 soms. The official rate is 0.1985 soms (0.4 percent growth).