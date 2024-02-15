11:52
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends licenses of three exchange offices

Licenses of three exchange offices were suspended. The website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

The decision was made due to a violation of the requirements of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and the regulations of the National Bank.

From February 13 to February 27 inclusive, licenses of the following exchange offices were suspended:

  • Alpha M Cash LLC — Bishkek city, Deng Xiaoping Avenue, building 2, room 1;
  • Amir-Umar LLC — Bishkek city, 7 April street, 223, Madina shopping complex, Nachalo row (boutique No. 07);
  • Youpay LLC — Bishkek city, Abdrakhmanov Street, 206.
link: https://24.kg/english/286767/
views: 180
