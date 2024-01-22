16:13
USD 89.32
EUR 97.15
RUB 1.00
English

We think not only about ourselves, but also about neighbors - Sadyr Japarov

The President of Kyrgyzstan spoke about irrigation in Kyrgyzstan, the construction of new hydropower stations and the provision of water to neighboring countries. He voiced his point of view in an interview with Kabar state news agency.

According to him, the daily and ten-day regulation ponds built in the past have not been cleaned. Due to insufficient water accumulation, farmers felt water shortage during the irrigation season.

«This year we are cleaning them all. Besides, I have instructed to begin construction of new daily and ten-day regulation ponds across the country. These ponds are primarily beneficial to our downstream neighbors as there are disputes over flowing water during the irrigation season. If we collect melt water in the daily and ten-day regulation ponds in winter, the river water will completely flow to our neighbors starting from spring. That is, they will receive even more water than before,» Sadyr Japarov said.

During the irrigation season, our farmers will be able to use water from the ponds, while our neighbors will use running water.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

«Last time you saw how water flooded Bishkek. Due to the lack of upper daily regulation ponds, water flowed into the city, causing flooding of streets. If there were ponds, this water could have been saved. This is happening in every region of our country. If we could stock up on water in winter, our neighbors would have enough,» the head of state said.

He also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is striving to put the water that runs off uselessly in winter to good use so that there will be no disputes later.

We will give our neighbors as much water as they need. That’s the way it will be.

President Sadyr Japarov

He cited the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 as an example. The President is confident that the neighbors will benefit from this hydroelectric power plant in the form of water resources. Kyrgyzstan benefits only from electricity. The republic uses only 1 percent of Naryn River for irrigation and drinking water. 99 percent goes to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

«When Kambarata HPP-1 is completed, we will be able to use it for electricity in winter, and during the irrigation season give our neighbors enough water collected at Toktogul HPP. Now we use Toktogul HPP to produce electricity in winter, but in summer we have to suspend its operation. Because if we don’t store water for the next winter, we will be left without electricity,» Sadyr Japarov said.

«We are working to solve these problems. We think not only about ourselves, but also about our neighbors. Since we are eternal neighbors, we should think about the most important issues. And it is absurd to argue that «we are at the head of water and we will not give water». We are all brotherly people, eternal neighbors and in many respects we depend on each other. I will not list everything, people know it very well themselves,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/284722/
views: 206
Print
Related
Implementation of third stage of clean water project starts in Osh city
Low water season expected again in Kyrgyzstan
2 billion soms allocated to improve irrigation network of Kyrgyzstan
Constriction of main irrigation canal continues in Kadamdzhai
MP proposes to create Ministry of Water Resources
64 water reservoirs planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
How to preserve potential of irrigated lands in Central Asia. Expert opinion
Three residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on November 14
Water supply to be suspended in southern part of Bishkek on November 15
Some districts in Bishkek left without cold water
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detain citizen with fake Russian passport Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detain citizen with fake Russian passport
Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
22 January, Monday
16:10
Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized on Alamedin market Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized o...
16:01
More than 500 Kyrgyzstanis get infected with measles since beginning of 2024
15:28
Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers
15:23
Military helicopter crash: One of injured transferred to National Hospital
15:09
Search for missing man resumed in Alamedin Gorge