03:55
USD 89.28
EUR 97.76
RUB 0.98
English

Trade missions of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in China, Turkey and Uzbekistan

Trade missions of the Kyrgyz Republic were established in the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was done in order to increase the efficiency of foreign economic activity and ensure the protection of the foreign economic interests of the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign states.

«Domestic producers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, face many problems when exporting their products to foreign markets due to insufficient information about import procedures in other countries and requirements of the foreign market. There are problems with finding trading partners, promoting their products. Entrepreneurs often do not have the opportunity and capacity to conduct marketing research to find a market for their products.

It is proposed to establish trade missions to solve the aforementioned problems and promote the export of domestic products. Experience of other states shows that the institution of trade representatives is a fairly effective mechanism for providing support to exporters,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/253727/
views: 6421
Print
Related
Market sellers not to be checked for six months in Kyrgyzstan
Trade on Wildberries simplified for Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan build trade and logistics complex
Kyrgyzstan to abolish licenses for trading activities from January 1, 2024
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 billion
Trading house of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Chinese Xi'an city
Eurasian Trade City and logistics park to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan should reach $2 billion
Kyrgyz goods worth $57 million sold on Wildberries for five months
EAEU and Iran to sign trade agreement on free trade zone
Popular
New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square without participation of president New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square without participation of president
Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek
Economy Minister calls on Kyrgyzstanis to treat tourists with respect Economy Minister calls on Kyrgyzstanis to treat tourists with respect
Russian man previously wanted for serious crimes detained in Bishkek Russian man previously wanted for serious crimes detained in Bishkek
9 January, Tuesday
17:44
Two men beat married couple in Issyk-Kul region Two men beat married couple in Issyk-Kul region
17:16
Finance Ministry becomes core shareholder of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
16:15
Kyrgyzstanis ready to provide their premises for state pharmacies
16:01
Draft of new media law submitted to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
14:58
Vice President of Wrestling Federation again taken into custody