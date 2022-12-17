Trade missions of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in China, Turkey and Uzbekistan

Trade missions of the Kyrgyz Republic were established in the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was done in order to increase the efficiency of foreign economic activity and ensure the protection of the foreign economic interests of the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign states.

«Domestic producers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, face many problems when exporting their products to foreign markets due to insufficient information about import procedures in other countries and requirements of the foreign market. There are problems with finding trading partners, promoting their products. Entrepreneurs often do not have the opportunity and capacity to conduct marketing research to find a market for their products.

It is proposed to establish trade missions to solve the aforementioned problems and promote the export of domestic products. Experience of other states shows that the institution of trade representatives is a fairly effective mechanism for providing support to exporters,» the statement says.