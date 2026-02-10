17:18
Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion

Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase their bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion, as all necessary conditions are in place. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Sergei Vakunov said at a briefing.

According to him, trade turnover between the two countries has been steadily increasing. Data from the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan show that bilateral trade exceeded $3.1 billion in 2025.

«We have every opportunity to fulfill the instruction of our presidents to raise trade turnover to $5 billion. This will primarily depend on Russian investments and new projects, increased volumes of mutual trade, and a transition to cooperation between enterprises. Much will depend on how consistently and sustainably Kyrgyzstan’s economy develops. The growth rates are such that one can only admire them. If all factors coincide, we will reach the target figure, and new benchmarks will follow,» the diplomat said.
