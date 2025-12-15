22:06
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $12,803.5 billion in January—October 2025, down 9.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported. In January—September, the decline stood at 8.3 percent.

According to the Committee, the decrease in foreign trade was driven by a sharp drop in exports, which fell by 38.2 percent to $2,409.3 billion, as well as a slight decline in imports of 0.3 percent to $10,394.2 billion.

Kyrgyzstan remains heavily import-dependent, with imported goods accounting for 81.2 percent of the country’s total trade turnover.

Impact of bans and changes in trade structure

It should be noted that in 2025 the Cabinet of Ministers repeatedly imposed bans on the export of various goods from Kyrgyzstan, including scrap metal and livestock. Restrictions were also introduced on the import of certain products into the country. These measures naturally affected the volume of foreign trade, particularly exports.

According to the National Statistical Committee, shipments from Kyrgyzstan to other countries declined for live animals, footwear, waste and scrap of copper and ferrous metals, as well as gold.

At the same time, imports of knitted fabrics, equipment and mechanical devices, clothing, land transport vehicles and their parts, meat and meat by-products, and a number of other goods also decreased.

Trade with EAEU countries

The situation is relatively better in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Compared to January—October 2024, trade volume increased by 1.1 percent. Over the first nine months of the year, Kyrgyzstan’s trade with EAEU countries amounted to $4,523.4 billion.

However, exports remain a major challenge, having fallen by 36.1 percent compared to 2024, totaling just $933.1 million. Imports, by contrast, increased by 19.2 percent to $3,590.3 billion.

Within the EAEU, Russia accounted for the largest share of Kyrgyzstan’s mutual trade (64.3 percent), followed by Kazakhstan (33.2 percent).

Overall, trade with EAEU countries accounted for 35.3 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade turnover, including 38.7 percent of exports and 34.5 percent of imports.
