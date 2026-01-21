12:20
USD 87.45
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.12
English

China's trade with Central Asian countries increases by 12 percent

China’s trade with Central Asian countries increased by 12 percent in 2025, Xinhua News Agency reports, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

It is noted that China’s economic and trade cooperation with the region has shown significant progress, with trade turnover reaching $106.3 billion, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2024.

Trade volume exceeded the $100 billion mark for the first time in history, maintaining positive growth for five consecutive years. Last year, China became the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time.

Exports increased by 11 percent year-on-year to $71.2 billion, driven by a surge in the production of mechanical and electrical products, as well as high-tech goods.

Imports increased by 14 percent to $35.1 billion. The development of trade is supported by well-established cross-border payment cooperation.

The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China intends to continue to optimize the trade structure, develop new forms of business, and promote the creation of institutional mechanisms.
link: https://24.kg/english/358676/
views: 171
Print
Related
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
China – new level partner: Results of MFA’s work for 2025
China’s investment in Kyrgyzstan’s economy reaches $2.1 bln at year-end 2025
Uzbekistan to establish Coordination Center for Central Asia–China Cooperation
USSR's uranium legacy: IAEA approves cleanup plan for Central Asia
China updates registration rules for overseas food manufacturers
23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry
President of People's Republic of China wishes Sadyr Japarov Happy New Year
Kyrgyzstan — China football match cancelled
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Popular
Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC
Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums
21 January, Wednesday
12:15
Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees earn up to 500,000 soms Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees...
12:03
Masadykov and Lebedev discuss roadmap for CSTO, CIS, SCO cooperation
11:51
Silvercorp acquires 70% interest in Tulkubash, Kyzyltash gold projects
11:31
Cryptodollars for debauchery: Webcam scheme dismantled in Bishkek
11:24
Botanical Garden upgrade will not harm research, scientists say