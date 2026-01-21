China's trade with Central Asian countries increases by 12 percent

China’s trade with Central Asian countries increased by 12 percent in 2025, Xinhua News Agency reports, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

It is noted that China’s economic and trade cooperation with the region has shown significant progress, with trade turnover reaching $106.3 billion, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2024.

Trade volume exceeded the $100 billion mark for the first time in history, maintaining positive growth for five consecutive years. Last year, China became the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time.

Exports increased by 11 percent year-on-year to $71.2 billion, driven by a surge in the production of mechanical and electrical products, as well as high-tech goods.

Imports increased by 14 percent to $35.1 billion. The development of trade is supported by well-established cross-border payment cooperation.

The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China intends to continue to optimize the trade structure, develop new forms of business, and promote the creation of institutional mechanisms.