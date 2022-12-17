EU allocates another €3 million for digitalization in Kyrgyzstan

The European Union transferred €3 million, or about 270 million soms, to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan to support the digital transformation of the country. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The grant was allocated to assist the work of the Innovative Digital Competence Center at the High Technology Park, promote Sanarip Aimak system in all regions of the country to provide electronic services to the population. In addition, the money will be used to improve the country’s cybersecurity and ensure the protection of personal data through a specially created State Agency for the Protection of Personal Data. The funds from this tranche will also be used to develop software and maintain databases in the ministries and promote the digital economy throughout the country.

In addition, the budgetary assistance is accompanied by training programs for public authorities with the assistance of the member countries of the European Union to promote e-governance, transparency and accountability.

«Accessible digital transformation, including high-speed Internet, is one of the key priorities for cooperation between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the European Union. Assistance to this sector reflects the EU’s commitment to support the country’s development,» the EU Ambassador Marilyn Josefson said.