Next EU - Central Asia economic forum to be held in Nur-Sultan

The second economic forum European Union — Central Asia will be held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov told reporters.

According to him, the Kyrgyz side offered to hold the forum on a permanent basis in each of the Central Asian countries. All parties supported the idea.

«At the suggestion of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, the next forum will be held in Kazakhstan. We also proposed to create a secretariat of the forum in Bishkek, which would analyze the results of the events held and prepare for new forums,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The first economic forum European Union — Central Asia was held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.