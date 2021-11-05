19:43
USD 84.80
EUR 97.97
RUB 1.19
English

Next EU - Central Asia economic forum to be held in Nur-Sultan

The second economic forum European Union — Central Asia will be held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov told reporters.

According to him, the Kyrgyz side offered to hold the forum on a permanent basis in each of the Central Asian countries. All parties supported the idea.

«At the suggestion of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, the next forum will be held in Kazakhstan. We also proposed to create a secretariat of the forum in Bishkek, which would analyze the results of the events held and prepare for new forums,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The first economic forum European Union — Central Asia was held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.
link: https://24.kg/english/212838/
views: 33
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov announces new stage of cooperation between EU and Central Asia
Ursula von der Leyen: Central Asia is suffering from effects of climate change
Edil Baisalov invites Central Asian countries to develop joint projects
Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrives in Kyrgyzstan
EU - Central Asia forum: Focus on green economy and hope for contracts
Specifics of teaching Russian discussed at forum of school principals
Bishkek to host forum for school principals
EU Special Representative: Presence of independent trade unions is essential
President Sadyr Japarov meets with EU Special Representatives
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
5 November, Friday
19:33
Next EU - Central Asia economic forum to be held in Nur-Sultan Next EU - Central Asia economic forum to be held in Nur...
18:25
Sadyr Japarov invites Prime Minister of Hungary to visit Kyrgyzstan
18:14
Kyrgyzstan plans to cooperate with Austria in construction of HES
18:08
Hungary recognizes vaccination passports of Kyrgyzstan
18:01
European experience of green economic recovery important for Kyrgyzstan