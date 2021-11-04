14:46
Six orphanage alumni get municipal apartments in Bishkek

Six alumni of orphanages receive municipal apartments in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev handed them the keys.

Alumni of Krasnorechensky special general education boarding school Y. Yemelyanov, N. Dzhekshenov, orphans I. Baibosunov, K. Nukesh uulu, J. Erkinbekova and B. Atanov received the apartments.

The ceremony was attended by the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Zhyparisa Rysbekova. She thanked the City Hall for the support. In addition, a decision was made to include representatives of District Social Development Departments of the City Hall as an authorized body for the protection of children’s rights in the composition of public commissions on housing issues.
