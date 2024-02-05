12:58
207 children being raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan

At least 207 children are being raised in foster families. The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan provided the data.

As Deputy Minister Zhanyl Alybaeva noted, foster families are one of the alternative forms of family upbringing that is successfully implemented in the country.

«This institute helps prevent children from ending up in orphanages; it has been implemented since 2014. To date, 207 children have already been placed in 106 foster families, each of them has entered into an agreement with the territorial division of the ministry,» she said.

Zhanyl Alybaeva noted that almost 326,000 door-to-door visits were made last year in order to detect children of migrant workers left without care and children who found themselves in difficult life situations.

«As a result of the visits, 88,000 migrant children were detected, and work was carried out with parents about the need to place them under guardianship. Based on the results, guardianship was registered for 1,200 children, 57 were placed in foster families, 53 — into residential institutions,» she said.

According to the deputy minister, 9,900 children currently live in 137 residential institutions. Only 5 percent of them are orphans, the rest have parents.
