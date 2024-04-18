11:46
Construction of mortgage house begins in Naryn

A capsule was laid in Naryn at the construction site of a multi-storey mortgage residential building. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, announced on Facebook.

He noted that the building will consist of four blocks with 216 apartments. Of these, 72 apartments are one-room, 72 are two-room and 72 are three-room.

Construction of the residential building is planned to be completed until the end of 2024, and the apartments will be allocated to city residents standing in the electronic queue for paying in installments for 25 years.
