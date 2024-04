Mortgage houses are being built in six places in Jalal-Abad — a total of 2,744 apartments. The head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

According to him, an active construction of houses is ongoing.

Kanybek Tumanbaev noted that it will not be possible to get in line by acquaintance and the rich will not be able to take three or four apartments.

«On the president’s instructions, mortgage apartments will be allocated to those who really need them. Mortgage houses will be built not only in the capital, but in all regions of the country,» he said.