Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva will perform the duties of Speaker. Press service of the Parliament reported.

It is noted that Aida Kasymalieva will serve as a Speaker until November 28, 2021 in connection with the nomination of Talant Mamytov as a candidate for deputy of the Parliament.

On October 24, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan denied registration of Talant Mamytov on the basis of Article 21 of the Election Law, according to which persons holding public political positions, with the exception of deputies of Parliament and local councils, must resign. But on October 28, the administrative court of Bishkek reinstated Talant Mamytov on the list of candidates from Yntymak party.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
