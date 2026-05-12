Speaker visits National Surgical Center after first liver transplant surgery

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, visited the Mambet Mamakeev National Surgical Center in Bishkek and inspected the medical facility. The parliamentary press service reported.

During the visit, the speaker met with the doctors who performed the first successful liver transplantation in Kyrgyzstan and also visited transplant patients.

Marlen Mamataliev thanked the medical staff for the operation and noted that this experience will be an important step in the development of domestic medicine. «You have taken Kyrgyz medicine to a new level. This experience will help prolong the lives of hundreds of our citizens and will give a significant boost to the development of the healthcare system,» he said.

Furthermore, the speaker congratulated the nurses on their professional holiday and emphasized that their work requires great patience, compassion, and professionalism.

During the visit, the deputies inspected the equipment and operating conditions at the center.

Doctors reported that the transplant department is too small and needs to be expanded, and part of the hospital building requires renovation.

Marlen Mamataliev stated that the issues raised will be addressed jointly with the relevant parliamentary committee.

Along with the speaker, members of the Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues visited the center.