Internal Affairs Ministry receives 12 reports of violations of election process

To date, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has received 12 reports of violations of the election process. Lieutenant Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Sultan Makilov announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, one statement was received in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, two — in the city of Osh, two — in Chui region and four — in Naryn region. Written warnings were also issued to several candidates running in single-mandate constituencies on violations of election campaign rules.

«Basically, the statements relate to the facts of premature election campaigning. There were also reports of bribery and the use of administrative resources. All allegations are now under investigation. More than 11,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide security on the election day. In addition, more than 200 documenting groups have been created from the most experienced employees. They will record violations of electoral legislation,» Sultan Makilov told.