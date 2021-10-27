13:41
Food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients increases to 253

The number of people who turned to medical institutions in Bishkek and Chui region for assistance after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes increased to 253 people. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, 60 people receive inpatient treatment. There are 19 people in the Railway Hospital, 18 — in the City Children’s Emergency Aid Hospital, and 23 — in the National Hospital. «The doctors assess their condition as stable. The rest of the victims were sent for outpatient treatment at their place of residence after provision of medical aid,» the ministry noted.

All the cafes of the chain have been closed for the period of the epidemic investigation. The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.
