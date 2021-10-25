15:33
Food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: All chain cafes temporarily closed

All cafes of Imperiya Pizzy chain are temporarily closed. Head of the Food Hygiene Department of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Makhamat Murzashev, told 24.kg news agency.

«All 17 chain cafes were temporarily closed today for the duration of the epidemiological investigation in connection with the mass food poisoning until the cause is found,» he said.

At least 85 people turned to medical institutions for two days after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy. One patient receives inpatient treatment; her condition is stable.

Earlier it was reported that all the patients ate sushi rolls at four Imperiya Pizzy cafes, located in different parts of the city.
