Moratorium lifted: All foodservice outlets to be checked in Kyrgyzstan

Moratorium on inspections of facilities engaged in the production and circulation of food products has been lifted. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The relevant changes were made to the government decree on the introduction of a temporary ban (moratorium) on inspections of business entities, dated December 17, 2018.

In connection with the latest case of mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.

At least 85 people turned to medical institutions for two days after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes. One patient receives inpatient treatment; her condition is stable.

Earlier it was reported that all the patients ate sushi rolls at four Imperiya Pizzy cafes, located in different parts of the city.
