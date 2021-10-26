19:58
Dastan Dogoev joins Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Dastan Dogoev was re-appointed as acting Minister of Digital Development. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

At a press conference, the head of state promised to return the Ministry of Digital Development. Today he included the ministry in the Cabinet of Ministers for the development and implementation of state policy in the field of digitalization and e-government.

The decree also rules to submit the candidacy of Dastan Dogoev for approval to the Parliament for appointment to the post of Minister of Digital Development.
