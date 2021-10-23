11:43
ARVI: One more hospital for children to be opened in Bishkek

Additional temporary infectious diseases hospital will be opened at the premises of the City Children’s Center for Prevention of Tuberculosis and Rehabilitation for hospitalization and treatment of children with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and community-acquired pneumonia. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made in order to unload the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Aid and the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare.

«Children with a moderate form of infection will be sent to the temporary hospital,» the ministry noted.

Additional beds for admitting children with acute respiratory viral infections and community-acquired pneumonia have been deployed at the Republican Diagnostic Center.
