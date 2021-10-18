18:45
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on the appointment of heads of departments of the Presidential Executive Office. Press service of the head of state reported.

Murat Ukushov was appointed the head of the Judicial Support Department of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Altynbek Ergeshov became the head of the Department for Preparation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Kubatbek Kozhonaliev was appointed the head of the Department for Monitoring Execution of the Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Almaz Isanov became the head of the Political and Economic Research Department of the Presidential Executive Office.
