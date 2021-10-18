17:13
COVID-19: Medical workers tell about vaccination of children in Kyrgyzstan

Reader of 24.kg news agency asked about vaccination of children against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, many parents have already been vaccinated and intend to go abroad together with their children during the next school break. «However, some countries require vaccination of children against coronavirus, but this is not yet done in our republic. What is to be done?» message from the reader says.

«We asked the World Health Organization this question. They can give recommendations only after all clinical trials are completed. Many countries will be offered this, probably, from the beginning of the new year,» the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis told 24.kg news agency.

According to the WHO, children and teenagers tend to have a milder form of the virus than the adults, so they need vaccination less urgently, if they are not in the group of people at increased risk of severe COVID-19 form.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts has concluded that the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by individuals at the age of 12 and above. Along with other groups subject to priority vaccination, this vaccine can be offered to children aged 12-15 years at high risk. Vaccine trials in children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when warranted by available data or epidemiological conditions.

Delivery of Pfizer to Kyrgyzstan is expected in October 2021.

According to official data, more than 686,900 people in Kyrgyzstan have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At least 908,100 were vaccinated with the first dose.
