Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October

Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October. Head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova announced at a briefing.

According to her, there are currently enough vaccines in the country. «In October, 259,000 doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive under the COVAX mechanism, 110,000 doses of Sinopharm, as well as 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca,» she said.

Gulbara Ishenapysova added that Kyrgyzstan received four special refrigerators for Pfizer vaccine storage with the support of UNICEF on October 1.

«To store this vaccine, a certain temperature is required — 70 degrees below zero. After defrosting, according to the instructions, it can be stored at a temperature of +2 +8 degrees Celsius. We will use this vaccine throughout the country,» she said.
