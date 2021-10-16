New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan

By the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — presidential chief of staff Akylbek Japarov, Altynbek Abduvapov was appointed the Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance. Press service of the state agency reported.

Akylbek Japarov himself introduced the new head to the team of the State Tax Service. He outlined the priority tasks of the state service, including the collection of taxes and insurance payments, and also pointed out the need for further serious reforms in the tax administration system. In particular, further implementation of the project for digitalization of tax procedures will help to create comfortable and favorable conditions for taxpayers to fulfill their tax obligations and reduce the shadow economy.

In accordance with another decree of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ilyaz Imanbetov was relieved of his post as Chairman of the State Tax Service and was appointed the First Deputy Minister of Finance.

The new head of the Tax Service, Altynbek Abduvapov, has been working in the STS system since 2011. Until his last appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service. In different years, he worked as the head of the Tax Audits Department of the Tax Service, head of the Department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, advisor to the Minister of Economic Development, director of Din Chin AYLU Optical Center, sales director of Technotkan LLC, sales manager of BIEK Cargo LLC.