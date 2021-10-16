11:29
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan

By the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — presidential chief of staff Akylbek Japarov, Altynbek Abduvapov was appointed the Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance. Press service of the state agency reported.

Akylbek Japarov himself introduced the new head to the team of the State Tax Service. He outlined the priority tasks of the state service, including the collection of taxes and insurance payments, and also pointed out the need for further serious reforms in the tax administration system. In particular, further implementation of the project for digitalization of tax procedures will help to create comfortable and favorable conditions for taxpayers to fulfill their tax obligations and reduce the shadow economy.

In accordance with another decree of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ilyaz Imanbetov was relieved of his post as Chairman of the State Tax Service and was appointed the First Deputy Minister of Finance.

The new head of the Tax Service, Altynbek Abduvapov, has been working in the STS system since 2011. Until his last appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service. In different years, he worked as the head of the Tax Audits Department of the Tax Service, head of the Department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, advisor to the Minister of Economic Development, director of Din Chin AYLU Optical Center, sales director of Technotkan LLC, sales manager of BIEK Cargo LLC.
link: https://24.kg/english/210623/
views: 138
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan
28-year-old Altymysh Turatbekov becomes Deputy Chairman of Guarantee Fund
Parliament approves Kubanychbek Bokontaev as head of National Bank
President proposes Kubanychbek Bokontaev for post of National Bank Chairman
New Deputy Mayor in charge of transport sector appointed in Bishkek
Venera Ryskulova appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city
Azamat Paizov appointed General Director of Jalalabadelectro JSC
New director of Unaa state institution appointed
New head of Education Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
Popular
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
16 October, Saturday
10:28
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
10:18
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:09
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:06
1,062 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 189 - in serious condition
10:00
94 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,775 in total
15 October, Friday
18:25
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
18:15
Sadyr Japarov touches upon border problems at meeting of CIS Heads of State