11:00
USD 84.80
EUR 98.51
RUB 1.18
English

School librarians trained to use textbook management system

A large-scale campaign has begun in Kyrgyzstan to train school librarians in computer skills and use an automated textbook management information system. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, 1,040 librarians will take three-day trainings.

«Training of librarians is an integral part of the consistent systematic work of the ministry to automate the activities of school libraries. Since August, their equipping with sets, including a computer, MFP (printer + scanner + copier) and a separate scanner for reading QR codes from textbooks, and also their connection to the Internet, has started. The supplies are financed at the expense of the grant funds provided by the Asian Development Bank,» the ministry said.

The ministry added that such training is being conducted for the first time for most librarians, they admit that they do not use information and communication technologies and computers in their daily work.

The system improves efficiency, equity and transparency in the provision of schools with textbooks.
link: https://24.kg/english/210463/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to make inventory of school libraries
Schools in Jalal-Abad receive new training aids, textbooks
USAID provides 1.5 million books to schools and libraries in Kyrgyzstan
New textbooks donated to some schools and universities in Bishkek
Rossotrudnichestvo donates textbooks to seven schools in Kyrgyzstan
Rossotrudnichestvo donates educational materials to schools in Kyrgyzstan
Museums and libraries resume their usual mode of work in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Education digitizes 207 school textbooks in four languages
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan publishes Braille textbooks
Textbooks from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at International Pedagogical Forum
Popular
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers
15 October, Friday
10:15
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because o...
10:04
Sadyr Japarov to participate in meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State
09:54
Taiyrbek Sarpashev to be kept in SCNS remand prison until November 30
09:42
1,052 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 182 - in serious condition
09:39
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14 October, Thursday
21:48
Minimum subsistence level grows by 22 percent in Kyrgyzstan