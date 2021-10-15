School librarians trained to use textbook management system

A large-scale campaign has begun in Kyrgyzstan to train school librarians in computer skills and use an automated textbook management information system. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, 1,040 librarians will take three-day trainings.

«Training of librarians is an integral part of the consistent systematic work of the ministry to automate the activities of school libraries. Since August, their equipping with sets, including a computer, MFP (printer + scanner + copier) and a separate scanner for reading QR codes from textbooks, and also their connection to the Internet, has started. The supplies are financed at the expense of the grant funds provided by the Asian Development Bank,» the ministry said.

The ministry added that such training is being conducted for the first time for most librarians, they admit that they do not use information and communication technologies and computers in their daily work.

The system improves efficiency, equity and transparency in the provision of schools with textbooks.