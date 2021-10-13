President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed decrees on the dismissal of the previous Cabinet of Ministers and appointment of a new one. Press service of the head of state reported.
Akylbek Japarov became the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — presidential chief of staff.
So, according to the decrees, the following people were appointed:
- Arzybek Kozhoshev — First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet;
- Aziz Aaliev — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Economic Bloc;
- Edil Baisalov — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Social Bloc;
- Kamchybek Tashiev — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.
The new ministers:
- Daniyar Amangeldiev — Economy and Commerce;
- Almaz Baketaev — Finance;
- Ruslan Kazakbaev — Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investment;
- Ayaz Baetov — Justice;
- Erkinbek Osoev — Transport and Communications;
- Askarbek Dzhanybekov — Agriculture;
- Doskul Bekmurzaev — Energy;
- Dinara Kutmanova — Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision;
- Alymkadyr Beishenaliev — Health Care;
- Bolotbek Kupeshev — Education and Science;
- Azamat Zhamankulov — Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;
- Kudaibergen Bazarbaev — Labor, Social Security and Migration;
- Baktybek Bekbolotov — Defense;
- Ulan Niyazbekov — Internal Affairs;
- Boobek Azhikeev — Emergency Situations.