President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed decrees on the dismissal of the previous Cabinet of Ministers and appointment of a new one. Press service of the head of state reported.

Akylbek Japarov became the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — presidential chief of staff.

So, according to the decrees, the following people were appointed:

Arzybek Kozhoshev — First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet;

Aziz Aaliev — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Economic Bloc;

Edil Baisalov — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Social Bloc;

Kamchybek Tashiev — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

The new ministers: