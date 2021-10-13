18:17
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed decrees on the dismissal of the previous Cabinet of Ministers and appointment of a new one. Press service of the head of state reported.

Akylbek Japarov became the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — presidential chief of staff.

So, according to the decrees, the following people were appointed:

  • Arzybek Kozhoshev — First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet;
  • Aziz Aaliev — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Economic Bloc;
  • Edil Baisalov — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Social Bloc;
  • Kamchybek Tashiev — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

The new ministers:

  • Daniyar Amangeldiev — Economy and Commerce;
  • Almaz Baketaev — Finance;
  • Ruslan Kazakbaev — Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investment;
  • Ayaz Baetov — Justice;
  • Erkinbek Osoev — Transport and Communications;
  • Askarbek Dzhanybekov — Agriculture;
  • Doskul Bekmurzaev — Energy;
  • Dinara Kutmanova — Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision;
  • Alymkadyr Beishenaliev — Health Care;
  • Bolotbek Kupeshev — Education and Science;
  • Azamat Zhamankulov — Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;
  • Kudaibergen Bazarbaev — Labor, Social Security and Migration;
  • Baktybek Bekbolotov — Defense;
  • Ulan Niyazbekov — Internal Affairs;
  • Boobek Azhikeev — Emergency Situations.
