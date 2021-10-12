Sadyr Japarov makes speech at meeting on biological diversity

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a video message at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP-15), organized under the auspices of the United Nations. Press service of the head of state reported.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is committed to the goals of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and supports holding of the next session in Kunming to address pressing issues of preserving the planet’s biodiversity. It is also important that the meeting is taking place in the in the run-up to an international event — the 26th session of the conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The President noted that Kyrgyzstan would voice its vision on this issue in Glasgow.

«For three decades, Kyrgyzstan has been an active promoter of the interests of mountain states in the international arena in order to solve the problems of sustainable development and the impact of climate change. Therefore, at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, I came up with an initiative to declare 2022 the International Year of Mountains, approve a five-year program for sustainable development of mountain regions and convene a global summit Bishkek + 25 in 2027,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the negative impact of climate change on the unique ecosystem of the Tien Shan and Pamirs is being felt more and more with each passing day. The Kyrgyz Republic acts jointly with interested states and takes adaptation measures to protect mountain biodiversity.

Protection of the snow leopard is a successful international initiative. Earlier, Kyrgyzstan held world forums on the conservation of the snow leopard and its mountain ecosystems. Recently, the UN General Assembly supported the initiative and adopted a resolution «Nature knows no borders», which, among other things, notes the importance of multilateral cooperation for the effective implementation of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

At least 15 species of mammals, 26 species of birds, about 150 species of insects and over 30 species of other invertebrates are under the threat of extinction.

«In our country, priority is given to the protection of special natural areas and the growth of mountain forests, which are home to many animals and plants listed in the country’s Endangered Species List. In accordance with international obligations under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, we plan to increase the ​​protected natural areas. We also support the development and adoption of a special targeted program on mountain forests under the auspices of the United Nations. I appeal to the UN member states and the UN Secretary-General with a request to support this and the aforementioned international initiatives of Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He drew attention to the detrimental impact of human activities on nature, resources and biodiversity and destruction of centuries-old glaciers as a result of unfair work by foreign investors, which undermined the integrity and rich diversity of the flora and fauna of Kyrgyzstan’s mountains and rivers.

Together we must confront such unacceptable business practices, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic believes.