Safe City: Over 40 hardware and software complexes to be installed in Bishkek

More than 40 hardware and software complexes will be installed in Bishkek within Safe City project. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the City Hall, offsite meetings on installation of supports for the complexes are held in the capital now.

«Employees of state and city services, specialists from Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise, as well as representatives of Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd, with whom, based on the results of the competition, an agreement was signed for implementation of the second stage of Safe City project, participate in field inspection,» the City ​​Hall said.

Experts examine more than 40 street crossings where installation of the hardware and software complexes according to the presented project is planned.